County Kerry: Bodies of three people with gunshot wounds found
The bodies of three people with gunshot wounds have been found at a house in County Kerry.
Gardaí (Irish police) attended the scene in the north of the county on Tuesday evening and found the body of a woman in her 60s and a man in his 20s inside the property.
The body of a man in his 60s was found outside and to the rear.
Gardaí said a firearm was recovered and that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.