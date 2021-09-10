BBC News

Covid-19: 90% of adults in Republic of Ireland now fully vaccinated

image source, Getty/Roberto Jimenez Mejias
image captionChildren aged 12-years-old and over are now able to receive a vaccine in Ireland

Nine in ten eligible adults in the Republic of Ireland have been fully vaccinated, the Irish health service has said.

More than 7 million vaccines are to have been administered in Ireland by Friday.

Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin described reaching the 90% vaccination threshold and the seven millionth vaccine as "two major milestones".

The vaccine rollout is continuing, with children aged 12 and over now eligible.

On Friday, the chief executive of Ireland's Health Service Executive (HSE), Paul Reid, said hospitalisations in Ireland were "trending downwards".

Mr Reid said that, while positive Covid-19 tests were reducing, they remained high in schools.

There are currently 329 people in Irish hospitals with Covid-19 - 54 of whom are in intensive care.

Booster campaign

The Irish government has set out a plan to remove almost all of its remaining Covid-19 restrictions by 22 October.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recommended Covid-19 booster shots for people aged 80-years-old and over and those aged 65-years-old and older living in long term residential care facilities.

The booster campaign in Ireland is due to begin in the coming weeks.

