Clones: Woman killed and three injured in Monaghan crash
A woman has died and three other people have been injured in a car crash in County Monaghan.
It happened at about 05:00 on Monday in Roslea Road, Clones. No other vehicles were involved.
The woman, who was in her 50s, was a passenger in the car.
Two men in their 20s and a woman in her 30s were taken to Cavan General Hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be non-life threatening.
The road remains closed as forensic officers carry out an examination of the area.
Gardaí (Irish police) are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.