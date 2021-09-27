Crete struck by strong earthquake
An earthquake has struck the southern Greek island of Crete, with reports that at least one person was killed and several wounded as buildings collapsed.
People were sent rushing out on to the streets when the magnitude-5.8 quake struck at 09:17 (06:17 GMT). Several aftershocks followed.
Greek media reported that one man died after a church collapsed in Arkalohori village in the centre of Crete.
Skai TV said nine others were injured and taken to hospital.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) initially recorded a magnitude of 6.5 while the United States Geological Survey (USGS) put it at 6.0.
The Athens Geodynamic Institute later said the 5.8 quake struck 23km (14 miles) north-west of the coastal village of Arvi, at a depth of 10km.