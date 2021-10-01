Mica: Crumbling homes redress scheme could cost more than €3.2bn
A remediation scheme for homeowners caught up in the mica scandal could cost more than €3.2bn (£2.72bn), the Irish government has been told.
The figure is contained in a report from a working group set up to consider how to provide redress for homeowners.
About 6,000 Irish homes have crumbled because of mica, a mineral which absorbs water, causing walls to crack.
Campaigners have called on government to fully compensate mica-affected home owners.
The working group report noted the overall cost of the scheme was expected to rise from its current €1.4bn (£1.2bn) to the new figure of €3.2bn.
The report stated this was on the basis of capital works and associated costs only.
It does not "take account of the potential costs for other items homeowners have sought, such as compensation" the report said.
Irish Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien is to consider the working group's report and due to bring a memo to cabinet in the coming weeks.
Martin Homer from County Donegal is one of the homeowners impacted by mica.
He has urged the government "to step up" and provide full redress for homeowners.
Just weeks ago he was told the home he has lived in since 2008 must now be completely demolished.
"We, like a lot of others, are at our wits' end," he told BBC Radio Foyle.
"The government need to step up. There was no regulation enforcement and that has left us in this disastrous position".
The Mica Action campaign group said it would issue a response to the working group report later on Friday.
The group has been campaigning on behalf of homeowners for years and is insisting that any scheme must provide 100% redress for homeowners.
In 2016 an expert panel was set up to investigate problems with homes affected by blocks containing mica and another mineral, pyrite.
That followed years of campaigning and led, in 2019, to the Irish government approving a €20m (£17.2m) repair scheme.
But in the years since, many homeowners now see the scheme as not fit for purpose, given it still requires homeowners to contribute 10% of the cost of repairs.
In June, as thousands protested in Dublin, Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin said what had happened to people's homes was "scandalous and devastating".
He said the Irish government will "do everything it can" to help people whose homes have crumbled because of mica.
Campaigners protested again in Dublin on Thursday.