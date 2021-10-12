Irish budget: Fuel tax hike and more health money expected
Ireland's Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath are to give details of the country's budget later.
Mr Donohoe is expected to increase fuel taxes but provide more money for public services including health.
Recent statistics show that despite Covid-19 lockdowns, the country's economy - in particular the foreign direct investment sector - is bouncing back to recovery quicker than expected.
But the country's debt has increased.
The Republic of Ireland's debt, which is already high by EU standards, has increased from about €200bn (£170bn) before the pandemic to an estimated €236bn (£200bn) now, even though it is not as large as the government had forecast.
Despite that, Mr Donohoe is still expected to increase old-age pensions by €5 (£4.20) a week, give more money for childcare and spend an extra €1bn on health compared to last year.
The extra money is part of the Sláintecare plan to make the Irish health system free at the point of access, similar to the UK's National Health Service.
No new taxes are expected on alcohol, in order to help the hospitality sector.
The budget is also expected to include a proposal to put aside €200m (£170m) for retrofitting 20,000 homes.