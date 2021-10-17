Irish poet and author Brendan Kennelly dies
The Irish poet, author and broadcaster Brendan Kennelly has died aged 85.
Mr Kennelly published over 30 books of poetry and received numerous awards, including the Irish PEN Award in 2010 for his contribution to Irish literature.
He died on Sunday at a nursing home in Listowel, County Kerry, where he had lived for the last two years.
Irish President Michael D Higgins said Mr Kennelly had "forged a special place in the affections of the Irish people".
'A legacy of teaching'
"He brought so much resonance, insight, and the revelation of the joy of intimacy to the performance of his poems and to gatherings in so many parts of Ireland," the President said.
"He did so with a special charm, wit, energy and passion."
President Higgins said Mr Kennelly left behind "a legacy of teaching" and "the gratitude of so many younger poets whom he encouraged with honest and helpful critical advice".
Mr Kennelly was also well known as a broadcaster and made many appearances on Irish radio and television programmes, such as The Late Late Show.
He moved back to his native Ballylongford, County Kerry, in 2016 after decades working as a professor of modern literature at Trinity College Dublin.
He had been ill for a number of years.
We’ve lost a great teacher, poet, raconteur; a man of great intelligence and wit.
The Irish people loved hearing his voice and reading his poetry.
In a tweet, Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin said the country had lost "a great teacher, poet, raconteur; a man of great intelligence and wit".
Journalist and author Fergal Keane said he was saddened to hear of Mr Kennelly's death, describing him as a "great poet and family friend".
In a tweet, he said Mt Kennelly's poem 'My Dark Fathers' was "one of the greatest Irish poems".
So sad to hear of the passing of great poet and family friend Brendan Kennelly. His ‘My Dark Fathers’ is one of the greatest Irish poems https://t.co/HlnIXhmHgH— Fergal Keane (@fergalkeane47) October 17, 2021