Covid: Moscow imposes new restrictions as infections soar
- Published
Moscow's mayor has ordered unvaccinated people over 60 and those with chronic illnesses to stay at home, as Russia struggles with record Covid-19 deaths and infections.
Sergei Sobyanin said the restrictions would last four months, starting on Monday. Those affected will only be allowed to leave home to take exercise.
Officials blame the low vaccination rate and more infectious Delta variant.
Romania, Ukraine and Latvia also have record Covid cases now.
The Russian government has proposed a week-long workplace shutdown, from 30 October to 7 November, in the hope of curbing the new surge in infections. Many hospitals are now struggling to cope with the influx of Covid patients.
The official death toll from Covid on Tuesday was 1,015 - a new record. Saturday's toll went above 1,000 for the first time in Russia's pandemic. The number of new cases on Tuesday was 33,740.
In Russia, 35% of the population of more than 140 million people has had at least one jab against Covid - a lower rate than in most of Europe.
The authorities blame widespread suspicion of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for the low rate, but there have also been production delays.
Businesses in Moscow will have to let at least 30% of their staff work from home during the four-month period of restrictions announced by Mayor Sobyanin.
On his blog, he wrote angrily that out of three million Muscovites aged 60 and above, just 1.14 million had been vaccinated: "As a result, today 60% of Covid patients in intensive care are over-60 Muscovites," he said.
Elsewhere in Europe:
- Romania has reported its worst Covid death figures so far: 574 in a day. Just over one-third of adults in Romania have been fully vaccinated - well below the average rate in the EU
- Latvia is introducing a strict lockdown lasting nearly a month, from this Thursday to 15 November, to tackle a Covid surge which has made its death rate among the highest in the EU. Its total of confirmed new cases last week was 49% higher than the week before
- In Ukraine, the daily death toll rose to a record 538 on Tuesday, and daily new infections have gone above 16,000, stretching hospital emergency wards to breaking point.
Latvia's Baltic neighbours Estonia and Lithuania also have Covid infection rates among the highest in the EU.
More than 225,000 people have died from Covid in Russia, according to official figures - the highest toll in Europe.
More on the pandemic:
Global vaccine rollout
Total doses per 100 people
|World
|
84.8
|6,674,360,229
|China
|
154.3
|2,241,729,648
|India
|
70.1
|976,344,696
|US
|
121.4
|408,265,959
|Brazil
|
120.5
|257,801,055
|Japan
|
143.0
|180,219,121
|Indonesia
|
61.6
|170,235,796
|Turkey
|
134.0
|113,971,512
|Mexico
|
86.0
|112,011,828
|Germany
|
131.0
|109,892,041
|Russia
|
67.6
|98,585,601
|France
|
143.5
|96,920,975
|UK
|
138.9
|94,756,683
|Pakistan
|
41.5
|93,551,193
|Italy
|
145.1
|87,580,232
|South Korea
|
140.6
|72,122,213
|Spain
|
151.8
|70,982,052
|Iran
|
75.7
|64,401,471
|Thailand
|
90.9
|63,614,352
|Vietnam
|
63.1
|61,919,937
|Canada
|
151.3
|57,607,434
|Bangladesh
|
33.9
|56,317,857
|Argentina
|
121.9
|55,605,668
|Philippines
|
47.1
|52,303,905
|Malaysia
|
146.0
|47,838,886
|Saudi Arabia
|
126.3
|44,652,849
|Colombia
|
86.1
|44,137,117
|Morocco
|
118.0
|44,069,544
|Poland
|
101.3
|38,280,933
|Chile
|
177.6
|34,128,477
|Australia
|
126.6
|32,653,925
|Peru
|
94.5
|31,521,965
|Sri Lanka
|
128.1
|27,545,979
|Cambodia
|
154.8
|26,235,936
|Cuba
|
213.5
|24,162,094
|Netherlands
|
138.6
|23,793,422
|Uzbekistan
|
67.0
|22,721,000
|Ecuador
|
119.3
|21,346,159
|United Arab Emirates
|
207.0
|20,676,621
|Egypt
|
19.3
|20,154,366
|South Africa
|
33.1
|19,899,964
|Taiwan
|
83.1
|19,825,683
|Belgium
|
143.9
|16,741,664
|Venezuela
|
56.2
|16,127,242
|Portugal
|
158.4
|16,104,710
|Israel
|
179.2
|15,751,907
|Kazakhstan
|
79.7
|15,137,851
|Nepal
|
50.1
|14,857,561
|Ukraine
|
33.2
|14,446,255
|Sweden
|
139.2
|14,142,963
|Algeria
|
31.6
|14,082,920
|Dominican Republic
|
113.9
|12,472,126
|Greece
|
119.5
|12,394,549
|Myanmar
|
22.4
|12,263,702
|Hungary
|
125.7
|12,111,107
|Czech Republic
|
111.0
|11,908,803
|Austria
|
124.1
|11,218,245
|Romania
|
58.2
|11,134,093
|Switzerland
|
123.7
|10,778,679
|Singapore
|
167.1
|9,852,025
|Azerbaijan
|
89.9
|9,194,432
|Denmark
|
151.6
|8,813,691
|Tunisia
|
72.2
|8,620,009
|Iraq
|
19.9
|8,187,299
|El Salvador
|
124.9
|8,141,990
|Guatemala
|
44.0
|8,036,610
|Finland
|
142.4
|7,903,147
|Norway
|
144.5
|7,895,768
|Turkmenistan
|
123.9
|7,580,976
|Nigeria
|
3.5
|7,478,203
|Ireland
|
145.9
|7,271,200
|Jordan
|
70.5
|7,238,510
|Bolivia
|
58.6
|6,931,689
|Serbia
|
96.7
|6,678,484
|Uruguay
|
185.8
|6,475,849
|New Zealand
|
130.5
|6,344,212
|Honduras
|
60.2
|6,058,428
|Costa Rica
|
115.2
|5,921,089
|Zimbabwe
|
37.8
|5,701,675
|Panama
|
121.8
|5,334,965
|Oman
|
100.6
|5,254,466
|Paraguay
|
68.2
|4,926,677
|Qatar
|
163.5
|4,790,350
|Slovakia
|
87.0
|4,752,324
|Rwanda
|
35.0
|4,646,977
|Tajikistan
|
46.4
|4,525,937
|Kenya
|
8.2
|4,500,179
|Angola
|
13.1
|4,448,653
|Laos
|
59.7
|4,402,770
|Mongolia
|
131.9
|4,389,824
|Belarus
|
44.7
|4,218,130
|Ethiopia
|
3.4
|3,955,493
|Mozambique
|
11.4
|3,677,063
|Croatia
|
86.2
|3,520,008
|Lithuania
|
123.0
|3,309,016
|Lebanon
|
45.9
|3,108,749
|Uganda
|
5.9
|2,793,657
|Bahrain
|
154.9
|2,708,159
|Bulgaria
|
38.1
|2,628,498
|Ivory Coast
|
9.5
|2,578,266
|Kuwait
|
54.9
|2,375,455
|Afghanistan
|
5.9
|2,369,625
|Palestinian Territories
|
44.1
|2,301,812
|Slovenia
|
106.0
|2,204,210
|Ghana
|
6.9
|2,189,552
|Guinea
|
14.9
|2,010,423
|Georgia
|
47.7
|1,899,938
|Senegal
|
10.7
|1,836,019
|Albania
|
63.2
|1,816,580
|Latvia
|
95.1
|1,776,171
|Libya
|
25.0
|1,739,046
|Mauritius
|
134.6
|1,713,794
|Kyrgyzstan
|
24.1
|1,597,895
|North Macedonia
|
74.8
|1,557,028
|Sudan
|
3.3
|1,499,982
|Kosovo
|
83.9
|1,489,678
|Moldova
|
36.2
|1,457,475
|Estonia
|
105.6
|1,399,832
|Mauritania
|
27.2
|1,298,995
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
38.1
|1,242,203
|Togo
|
14.3
|1,215,025
|Cyprus
|
133.2
|1,193,859
|Trinidad and Tobago
|
83.8
|1,176,398
|Malawi
|
5.8
|1,134,986
|Fiji
|
120.8
|1,090,963
|Bhutan
|
139.5
|1,087,753
|Nicaragua
|
14.9
|999,990
|Syria
|
4.9
|902,519
|Tanzania
|
1.4
|885,579
|Jamaica
|
28.9
|860,482
|Malta
|
165.6
|852,233
|Zambia
|
4.5
|843,347
|Timor-Leste
|
60.3
|810,855
|Luxembourg
|
125.9
|799,074
|Botswana
|
32.7
|783,999
|Maldives
|
136.7
|742,929
|Niger
|
2.6
|646,086
|Somalia
|
3.7
|599,715
|Guyana
|
75.5
|596,526
|Mali
|
2.8
|584,773
|Brunei
|
127.7
|563,695
|Iceland
|
163.8
|562,426
|Armenia
|
17.3
|514,241
|Montenegro
|
77.0
|483,790
|Namibia
|
18.6
|482,387
|Cameroon
|
1.8
|479,521
|Cape Verde
|
82.0
|460,484
|Suriname
|
71.9
|425,614
|Equatorial Guinea
|
28.6
|414,506
|Congo
|
7.0
|398,685
|Lesotho
|
17.8
|383,341
|Madagascar
|
1.3
|381,633
|Comoros
|
40.6
|360,675
|Sierra Leone
|
4.4
|359,091
|Yemen
|
1.2
|356,173
|Belize
|
85.1
|344,463
|Burkina Faso
|
1.4
|297,231
|Eswatini
|
22.7
|266,056
|Barbados
|
89.8
|258,231
|Central African Republic
|
5.2
|255,345
|Benin
|
2.0
|252,698
|Bahamas
|
60.1
|238,432
|Gambia
|
8.4
|208,379
|Gabon
|
9.1
|206,373
|Papua New Guinea
|
2.1
|194,962
|Chad
|
1.1
|183,351
|Samoa
|
86.1
|172,316
|Jersey
|
159.5
|161,258
|Seychelles
|
150.0
|148,402
|Solomon Islands
|
20.2
|141,920
|DR Congo
|
0.2
|140,254
|Isle of Man
|
151.7
|129,525
|Guinea-Bissau
|
6.0
|120,641
|South Sudan
|
1.0
|115,650
|Cayman Islands
|
165.3
|109,919
|Sao Tome and Principe
|
46.0
|102,791
|Guernsey
|
152.6
|102,340
|Andorra
|
131.9
|102,032
|Antigua and Barbuda
|
101.1
|99,846
|Haiti
|
0.8
|96,073
|Liberia
|
1.8
|93,617
|Djibouti
|
9.2
|92,097
|Bermuda
|
142.4
|88,417
|Vanuatu
|
27.9
|87,583
|Saint Lucia
|
47.0
|86,700
|Gibraltar
|
243.3
|81,966
|Greenland
|
134.8
|76,637
|Faroe Islands
|
154.7
|75,867
|Tonga
|
69.8
|74,503
|Grenada
|
54.9
|62,095
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|
138.7
|54,417
|Kiribati
|
42.4
|51,428
|Monaco
|
126.5
|49,980
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|
92.1
|49,318
|Dominica
|
67.7
|48,830
|San Marino
|
139.1
|47,302
|Liechtenstein
|
123.4
|47,202
|St Vincent and the Grenadines
|
33.6
|37,377
|British Virgin Islands
|
108.7
|33,075
|Cook Islands
|
128.2
|22,536
|Anguilla
|
123.7
|18,705
|Nauru
|
136.7
|14,863
|Tuvalu
|
91.1
|10,861
|Saint Helena
|
129.5
|7,892
|Falkland Islands
|
124.9
|4,407
|Montserrat
|
58.4
|2,911
|Niue
|
145.7
|2,352
|Tokelau
|
141.5
|1,936
|Pitcairn
|
200.0
|94
|British Indian Ocean Territory
|
0
|0
|Burundi
|
0
|0
|Eritrea
|
0
|0
|North Korea
|
0
|0
|South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
|
0
|0
|Vatican
|
0
|0
This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country. Total vaccinations refers to the number of doses given, not the number of people vaccinated. It is possible to have more than 100 doses per 100 population as some vaccines require multiple doses per person.
Source: Our World in Data
Last updated: 18 October 2021, 10:24 BST
Russia has not been slow in developing vaccines. Its Sputnik V was rolled out quickly last year and it has approved three others. But it appears to have failed to convince many at home they are either necessary or reliable.
It has had more success selling Sputnik V around the world. But although the vaccine was made available for other countries quickly, it also ran into delivery issues, with some nations unable to get their doses on time. It has yet to be approved by the World Health Organization.