Covid-19: Irish nightclub must be pre-booked an hour before entry
- Published
Tickets to get into nightclubs in the Republic of Ireland will have to be booked at least an hour before arrival.
The proposals, which are due to be signed into law on Thursday, were discussed at a meeting between the government and industry representatives.
Nightclubs in the country reopened last Friday.
RTÉ has reported that ticket requirements will be determined by whether dancing is taking place.
Party-goers are already required to show proof of vaccination on entry.
The new regulations also state that there should be no congregating at the doors of venues and only ticket-holders should be allowed in queues.
However, hospitality sector representatives want a two-week delay on enforcing the rules to give them time to get their ticketing systems set up and to sort out logistics.
Donall O'Keeffe, chief executive of the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), said operators needed time to "get organised" before the regulations come into effect, to give the industry an opportunity to prepare.
"It's only right they get an opportunity to respond to this," he said.
Nightclubs in Northern Ireland remain shut, but are set to reopen on 31 October, under plans from the executive.
The legal requirement for social distancing in bars and restaurants in Northern Ireland is also to be removed on that date.