Micheál Martin denies Irish hospitality industry 'treated like dirt'
By Shane Harrison
BBC News Dublin Correspondent
- Published
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin has denied that the nightclub and hospitality sector has been "treated like dirt" in relation to the reopening of the industry.
Last Friday, nightclubs opened to customers with digital proof of full vaccination.
It was the first time they had opened since March 2020.
The government and the industry are agreeing more detailed guidelines for the return of the sector.
In the days since, industry representatives have called for a two-week grace period ahead of new measures.
The measures include issuing e-tickets for nightclub entrance at least an hour in advance to avoid crowds congregating outside venues, increasing the chances of spreading the disease.
Mr Martin described some of the reaction to the government's proposals as "over the top", especially when the numbers of new Covid cases, hospitalisations and those in ICUs have been rising over the last few weeks.
He said the protection of public health is what matters.
Sources close to ministers have accused some people in the hospitality sector of having "tin ears" with their complaints about the reopening of nightclubs and venues.
The new guidelines, which come into effect on Friday, include fines of up to €2,500 (£2,115) for each offence for those who breach the rules, with a final penalty of €5,000 (£4,230) or possible closure of venues.
Covid compliance inspectors will also be allowed to visit premises unannounced to ensure the rules are being adhered to.
On Wednesday, the Republic of Ireland's chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said he and his public health officials had "substantial concerns" about the spread of Covid but ruled out any imminent lockdown.
The state has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world with nearly 90% of over 12s fully jabbed.