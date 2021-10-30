BBC News

Igor Kirillov: TV man known as the face of the USSR dies at 89

By Steve Rosenberg
BBC News, Moscow

Published
Image source, Tass via Getty Images
Image caption, Igor Kirillov (right) was given the Order of Honour by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018

Igor Kirillov - the man known as the face and voice of the USSR - has died in Russia aged 89.

Kirillov was Soviet TV's chief newsreader and announcer.

With his trademark delivery - unhurried and calm - he informed viewers of the first sputnik in space, and delivered the communiqués of the Communist Party.

He also anchored all major Soviet set-piece events: from Moscow's Red Square parades to communist congresses. The Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

When Soviet leaders died - as they seemed to so often - it was Igor Kirillov who provided commentary for their burials in the Kremlin Wall.

But by the late 1980s, TV news was changing around the world: newsreaders were no longer professional announcers - they were journalists.

It was the same in the Soviet Union, and Igor Kirillov's face began to disappear from TV screens.

I remember him telling me in 1990 that what was happening in broadcasting was a calamity. The new anchors, he said, were in too much of a rush, adding "Russians don't like people talking quickly."

