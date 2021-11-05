Rescue 116: 'Navigational issues' a major factor in helicopter crash
- Published
A report investigating an Irish Coast Guard helicopter crash that killed four people has identified navigational issues as a major contributory factor.
Rescue 116 crashed into Blackrock Island off the County Mayo coast in March 2017.
The report raised concerns surrounding the tasking of the coast guard on the night of the tragedy.
It also highlighted the system used by the helicopter operator to review flight routes.
According to the report, helicopter operator CHC Ireland did not have a "formalised, standardised, controlled or periodic" system in place.
The investigation identified correspondence on how obstacles, including Blackrock Island, were missing from helicopter warning systems.
The correspondence dated back to almost four years before the crash.
Rescue 116 crashed as it made its final approach to Blacksod refuelling depot, after assisting in the rescue of a fisherman.
The bodies of Captain Dara Fitzpatrick and Captain Mark Duffy were found following the crash, but those of winch operator Paul Ormsby and winchman Ciarán Smith have never been found.
The investigation found there was not "adequate oversight" of helicopter operations by the Irish Department of Transport or the coast guard.
It concluded there was a lack of clarity regarding the role of the Irish Aviation Authority in the regulation of search and rescue flights.
The "probable cause" of the crash was a combination of the helicopter's altitude, poor weather and the crew being unaware of a 282ft obstacle on the flight path of a pre-programmed route they were using, according to the report.
A further 12 contributory causes for the accident are also listed in the 350-page report.
They include; "serious and important" weaknesses with how CHC Ireland managed route testing and mitigation; "confusion at the state level" regarding oversight of search and rescue operations; the positioning of a route waypoint almost "coincident" with Blackrock Island; and "crew members' likely hours of wakefulness at the time of the accident".
The report, published by the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) on Friday morning, includes 42 safety recommendations following the conclusion of the inquiry.