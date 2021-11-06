Cork: Gardaí arrest man over threats to kill UK MP
Gardaí (Irish police) have arrested a man on suspicion of making threats to kill a Westminster MP, BBC News NI understands.
The 41-year-old, who is believed to be from England, was detained in Douglas, a suburb of Cork city.
Gardaí confirmed that he was arrested after a search of a home and that a number of electronic items were seized.
He is being questioned on suspicion of threatening a "person from outside of this jurisdiction", said gardaí.