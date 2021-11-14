Bodies of elderly woman and man found in County Kerry house
The bodies of an elderly man and woman, in their 80s, have been found at a house in Kenmare in County Kerry.
Gardaí (Irish police) were alerted at about 12:00 local time on Sunday.
The couple were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were taken to the University Hospital Kerry for post-mortem examinations.
The scene has been cordoned off pending the outcome of the examinations which will "assist Garda in determining the course of their inquiries".
The Office of the State Pathologist and local Coroner have been notified.