Irish mother-and-baby homes redress plan announced
- Published
The Irish government has set out its proposals for a redress scheme to compensate thousands of former residents of mother-and-baby homes.
It has estimated that about 34,000 former residents will be eligible for compensation payments, at a total cost to the state of €800m (£676m).
Proposed payments begin at €5,000 and are capped at a maximum of €125,000.
It would be open to all mothers who spent time in the homes, provided they can provide proof of residency.
"It represents a significant milestone in the state's acknowledgment of its past failures and of the needless suffering experienced by so many of its citizens," Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman said.
'Flawed'
However, the proposals have been criticised as not all children who lived in the institutions are included in all aspects of redress.
Residents who do qualify for payments will also be asked to sign a waiver, which would prevent them from taking a future court case against the state if they accept a payment from the redress scheme.
Belfast law firm KRW Law, which represents a number of former residents, described Tuesday's proposals as "flawed" and "too little, too late".
The redress scheme was proposed following a six-year inquiry into Irish mother and baby homes.
Thousands of women and children spent time in the institutions during a period when becoming pregnant outside marriage was such a social taboo it could split families and ruin lives.
Many women complained they were sent to the homes under duress and then kept there against their will, with some forced to work as cleaners and laundry workers even into late pregnancy.
The details of the Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme were published by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability Integration and Youth on Tuesday.
It described it as the "largest scheme of its type in the history of the state" in relation to the number of expected beneficiaries.
'No payment can fully compensate'
The department said the scheme would take "a non-adversarial approach to ensure that survivors and former residents are not re-traumatised by their engagement with it".
Individual payments will depend on the length of time spent in the homes by each claimant and the years of work they participated in while resident in the institutions.
The maximum redress payment of €125,000 (£105,000) would only be available to a mother who spent more than 10 years in one of the institutions and also worked while resident for more than a decade.
In addition to the payments, an estimated 19,000 applicants are expected to qualify for an "enhanced medical card" which will entitle them to a number of free public health services.
Medical cards are usually a means-tested benefit that allows holders to access some GP and hospital services in the Republic of Ireland.
Minister O'Gorman said the redress scheme had been designed after a consultation, which included participation from former residents and their families.
"There is no payment or measure that can ever fully compensate or atone for the harm done through the mother and baby institutions," he said.
"What we have set out today is the next chapter in the state's response to the legacy of those institutions, and its commitment to rebuilding the trust it so grievously shattered."
The redress scheme requires new legislation to operate and the minister said he hoped it would open for applications as soon as possible in 2022.
'Failed survivors'
But in a statement, KRW Law described it as a "flawed attempt to deliver redress for survivors of these institutions where there was systemic institutional abuse with the full knowledge of the state".
"Once again, the Irish government have failed survivors of the mother-and-baby home regime," the firm said.
"The proposals are restricted in terms of criteria and implementation. For many survivors this will be too little, too late."