Dozens killed in Bulgaria bus fire
At least 45 people have died after a bus caught fire on a motorway in western Bulgaria, local officials say.
The incident happened after 02:00 local time (00:00 GMT) near the village of Bosnek, the interior ministry is quoted as saying by the BTA news agency.
Children were among the victims, the head of the fire safety department at the interior ministry, Nikolai Nikolov, told private BTV television.
The bus was reportedly travelling from Turkey to North Macedonia.