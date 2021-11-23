New rules for Ireland's data centres published
Ireland's energy regulator has published new rules for connecting data centres to the country's electricity grid.
It follows concerns that the facilities could contribute to blackouts.
Future connections will depend on location, the ability to use back-up generators and the ability to reduce power consumption when requested.
It is hoped the guidance will "provide clarity" for future and existing applications.
The regulator said it also "mitigates the risks to the electricity network".
'Load shedding'
Data centres are effectively warehouses full of computer servers which are central to the operations of online businesses.
They require a large and constant supply of electricity to operate and cool the servers.
Companies such as Facebook, Google and Microsoft have significant data centres in Ireland with more planned.
Earlier this year, the grid operator EirGrid forecast that data centres could account for 25% of all electricity demand in the Republic of Ireland by 2030.
The regulator said that without a new policy there would likely be "a situation where demand would outstrip available supply at the peak and would result in load shedding and consumers facing rolling blackouts".