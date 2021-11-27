Migrant crisis: The windswept beaches of opportunity and fear

"It's a daily occurrence," says Jerry Oiller, who has run a charter fishing boat from the Kent coast for more than three decades. Earlier this year, he found two men in an inflatable canoe about four miles from the shore. "The boat turned over and we had a job to get them back up, but we managed to pull them out," he said. "It was like a kiddie's inflatable," he said. "They didn't have anything with them, only two little pink paddles."