Garth Brooks: Five Croke Park concerts are unacceptable, say residents
A residents group representing people who live near Croke Park has branded the move to let Garth Brooks play five concerts there as "unacceptable".
The US country singer was originally scheduled to play two gigs at the GAA stadium in 2022.
But it was announced on Thursday morning that Brooks would play three extra dates.
It follows a similar row in 2014 which led to Brooks refusing to play any Dublin concerts at all.
Brooks said he cannot wait to play the gigs this time around.
Colm Stephens from Clontiffe and Croke Park Area Residents Association said An Bord Pleanála (Ireland's independent planning body) previously imposed a cap of three concerts and special events a year at Croke Park.
Mr Stephen told RTÉ': "Nothing has changed... the stadium is in the middle of a residential area."
He said Dublin City Council had made the decision to grant permission for four extra special events above the cap, despite some residents objecting.
Mr Stephens also said some residents would consider moving out of their homes in September 2022 during the concerts.
About 400,00 tickets were sold for the concerts within hours of them going on sale on Thursday morning.
Brooks said it was "unbelievable" and told RTÉ it was "the greatest privilege and greatest joy an artist can have to play Ireland".
IRELAND!!!!!— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) November 25, 2021
Just waking up to the news!!!!
Unbelievable !!!!!
All my love to you!!! love, g #GarthInIreland
A meeting was held with the residents association in September after some local people living near Croke Park said they wanted to be left in peace.
At the time, the stadium's director Peter McKenna said views in the community were mixed.
He also felt the concerts would be a positive thing for the area after two years of covid restrictions.
Why are these concerts controversial?
Brooks was scheduled to play in Croke Park in 2014 and more than 400,000 tickets sold out within two hours.
However, his five shows were cancelled that year after Dublin City Council only granted licenses for three of the concerts to go ahead.
At the time, Brooks said it was "five shows or none at all".