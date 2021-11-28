Omicron Netherlands: 13 air passengers test positive for new variant
The new coronavirus variant Omicron has been detected in 13 people who arrived in the Dutch capital Amsterdam on two flights from South Africa.
They are among 61 passengers who tested positive for coronavirus.
It comes as tighter restrictions come into force in the Netherlands, amid record Covid cases and concerns over the new variant.
This includes early closing times for hospitality and cultural venues, and limits on home gatherings.
Omicron was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) by South Africa on Wednesday, and early evidence suggests it has a higher re-infection risk. It has been categorised by the WHO as a "variant of concern".
The flights by Dutch national carrier KLM from Johannesburg arrived on Friday. Some 600 passengers were held for several hours after arrival while they were tested for the virus.
The passengers who have Covid-19 have been quarantined at a hotel near Amsterdam's Schiphol airport.
Those that tested negative have been asked to isolate at home for five days and take further tests. Officials said those in transit would be allowed to continue their journeys, though there were reports on Saturday that some passengers had not received written proof of a negative test and were therefore unable to board onward flights.
Following the announcement of the 13 Omicron cases, Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge made an "urgent request" for people returning from southern Africa to get tested for Covid "as soon as possible".
"It is not unthinkable that there are more cases in the Netherlands," he told reporters.
Cases of the new variant have also been confirmed in several European countries, including the UK, Germany and Italy, as well as Botswana, Israel, Australia and Hong Kong.
A number of countries around the world have now banned or restricted flights to and from South Africa and several neighbouring nations in response to the new variant.
Meanwhile, the Netherlands is one of several European countries struggling to contain record numbers of infections.
It has a shortage of intensive care beds, operations are being cancelled and hundreds of people are dying of Covid every week, the BBC's Anna Holligan in The Hague reports.
The new restrictions in the country came into force on Sunday morning and will remain in place for at least the next three weeks.
The rules set closing times for shops and venues, and limit the number of guests allowed in people's homes.
People are also being encouraged to work from home where possible, but nurseries, schools and universities across the country will stay open.
Thousands of people protested after the measures were announced.