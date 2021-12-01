Covid-19: Children aged nine must wear masks in ROI schools
- Published
Children aged nine and above will be required to wear face masks in schools in the Republic of Ireland from Wednesday.
The Department of Education said unmasked students and staff will be refused entry if a medical certificate is not provided to prove exemption.
Children should also wear face masks in indoor public settings and on school public transport.
Schools have been told they can be flexible in the first few days.
A medical certificate must be supplied to exempt a child from mask wearing if they have difficulty breathing or another relevant medical condition, or if they are unable to remove the face covering without assistance.
The requirement to wear masks previously applied to children aged 13 and up.
On Wednesday, parents were advised to reduce indoor socialisation of children aged 12 and under for the next two weeks, as part of efforts to stem the spread of Covid-19 in the community.
The Department of Health reported 5,471 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.
The move was agreed by ministers in Dublin on Tuesday.
The Cabinet also agreed that a negative Covid-19 test will be needed for those arriving into ports and airports in the Republic of Ireland from Friday.
Travellers will need to show results from a lateral flow test taken up to 48 hours before arrival, or a PCR test taken up to 72 hours earlier.