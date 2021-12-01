Omicron Covid-19 variant confirmed in ROI
A case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant has been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.
Irish health authorities said it was linked to travel from southern Africa and the situation was being monitored.
It is one of eight samples being tested in Dublin.
Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, said the key focus at present was to continue to supress the current wave of infection driven by the Delta variant.
The case was detected as part of a review of positive cases since 30 September.
The current advice for people travelling from Ireland to so-called scheduled states is to avoid all non-essential travel.
Scheduled states include Botswana, eSwatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa or Zimbabwe.
A statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team is calling for anyone who has travelled to any of these scheduled states countries since 1 November to isolate and take a PCR Test even if no symptoms are showing.
"We know how to break the chains of transmission of this virus," Dr Holohan said.
"The measures with which we are all so familiar have worked against previous variants of COVID-19, they can successfully supress transmission of the Delta variant and we are optimistic that they will work against the Omicron variant."
From Friday, a negative Covid-19 test will be needed for those arriving into ports and airports in the Republic of Ireland.
Travellers will need to show results from a lateral flow test taken up to 48 hours before arrival, or a PCR test taken up to 72 hours earlier.