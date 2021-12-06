Covid-19: Irish primary school mask policy to be revised
A decision to refuse entry to older primary school children in the Republic of Ireland if they didn't wear a face mask has been revised.
The Department of Education said it was "not intended that any child will be excluded from a school in the first instance".
Last week, it said unmasked pupils and staff would need to prove a medical exemption.
Schools had been asked to be flexible in the first days.
For children aged nine and above, parents were told they would need to supply a medical certificate to show that a child had difficulty breathing, a relevant condition, or that they would need assistance to remove a face covering.
Previously, the requirement to wear masks applied to children aged 13 and over.
'Engage pragmatically'
The department said its policy on excluding primary pupils had not been removed, however, Irish national broadcaster RTÉ has reported that it has not been included in the new guidance.
Instead, it schools are directed to "engage pragmatically and sensitively with parents".
The document also said that no medical certificate is needed if a school is aware of reasons why it would not be appropriate for an individual child to wear a face covering.
The decision followed criticism of the policy, including by the Catholic Primary School Management Association, which said it had received a large volume of calls from concerned parents.
In the paper released on Monday, there is confirmation that visors can be used for children who rely on lipreading to understand their lessons because of a hearing impediment, and that masks do not need to be worn during physical education lessons.
Outside school, families have been directed to reduce indoor socialisation of children aged 12 and under as part of efforts to reduce the spread of Covid-19.