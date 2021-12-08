Storm Barra: Thousands still without power in Ireland
About 38,000 homes and businesses across the Republic of Ireland are still without power after Storm Barra brought strong winds and heavy rain.
An orange weather warning is in place for County Donegal until Wednesday afternoon.
Gusts of up to 130km/h (80mph) are possible.
The country's department of education said schools in the county should remain closed.
On Wednesday morning, status orange alerts ended for counties Dublin, Leitrim and Sligo.
A status yellow warning for wind and rain, issued by Met Éireann, covers the whole of the Republic of Ireland until 18:00.
There is also a red warning, the Republic's highest level, for storm force winds off the north-west coast, between Erris Head to Malin Head.
The rough weather caused widespread disruption across Ireland on Tuesday, with hundreds of homes and businesses going without power for a time in Northern Ireland.
The Met Office, which uses a different colour warning system to the Republic of Ireland, had issued a yellow warning for strong winds and heavy rainfall for Northern Ireland, however, this was downgraded on Tuesday.
The region's strongest recorded gust was 76mph at Orlock, County Down.
On the north coast, 70mph gusts were recorded at Magilligan, County Londonderry.
#StormBarra continues to bring very windy conditions today with further damaging gusts. 🍃🌬️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 8, 2021
Rain, manly affecting the northern half of the country, possibly turning to sleet & snow for a time. 🌧️🌨️
Cold, highs of just 4 to 7C 🥶
See active warnings ➡️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/Y8jy07JtXa
The Irish department of education had advised schools in orange level areas not to open, but schools in areas no longer under an extreme weather warning can open if school managers address any concerns or potential damage caused by Storm Barra.
Further and higher education institutions, such as universities, in status orange areas had also been advised to stay closed.
In Northern Ireland, a wall collapsed at Ballywalter Harbour in County Down on Tuesday, scaffolding collapsed onto a car in Londonderry and there were some reports of fallen trees.
Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said the emergency payment scheme for people whose homes have been flooded had been activated.
Householders who have suffered severe inconvenience as a result of flooding can claim £1,000 to ensure their homes are made habitable as soon as possible.
The second named storm this season, Storm Barra came just 10 days after Storm Arwen struck on 26 November, causing disruption and three fatalities across the UK.