Jamal Khashoggi: France releases Saudi man held over journalist's murder
- Published
French prosecutors have released a Saudi man held in connection with Jamal Khashoggi's murder after concluding he was a victim of mistaken identity.
Khaled Alotaibi, 33, was arrested at an airport in Paris on Tuesday on the basis of a warrant issued by Turkey.
A Saudi Royal Guard with the same name and age is listed in US and British sanctions as a suspect in the 2018 killing of the Khashoggi in Istanbul.
The Saudi journalist's body was dismembered inside the Saudi consulate.
The Saudi embassy in Paris said on Tuesday night that the man held in France had nothing to do with the case.
It demanded his immediate release and stressed that all of those who participated in the murder had been convicted by a Saudi court and were serving prison sentences in the kingdom.
Turkey rejected the outcome of the Saudi trial as "scandalous", saying that the senior officials who dispatched a team of 15 agents from Riyadh to kill Khashoggi had been granted immunity.
A court in Istanbul is currently trying 26 Saudi officials in absentia on charges of premediated murder or destroying evidence. They include a man identified as Khaled Alotaibi as well as two former aides of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He has denied any role.