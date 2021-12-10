County Donegal: Motorcyclist dies after Killygordon crash
- Published
A motorcyclist has been killed following a collision with a car in County Donegal in the Republic of Ireland.
It happened on the Railway Road, Killygordon at 14:00 GMT on Friday.
The motorcyclist, a male in his late teens, died at the scene. There are no reports of any other injuries, Gardaí (Irish police) said.
The victim's body has been taken to Letterkenny Hospital for a post mortem examination
The road has been closed and forensic investigators have been asked to carry out an examination of the area.
Gardaí have urged motorists in the area, particularly those with dashcam footage, or anyone who witnessed the collision, to contact them.