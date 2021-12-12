Edward Fullerton: Man arrested over murder of Sinn Féin councillor
A man has been arrested by gardaí (Irish police) in an investigation into the murder of a Sinn Féin councillor in County Donegal 30 years ago.
Councillor Edward Fullerton was shot dead at his family home in Buncrana on 25 May, 1991.
Loyalist paramilitaries claimed they carried out the murder.
Police said the man currently under arrest is 56 and he was detained by police based in Donegal shortly after 10:00 local time on Sunday.
He is being held at Letterkenny garda station.
Sinn Féin marked the 30th anniversary of Mr Fullerton's death earlier this year and repeated their calls for an independent inquiry into his murder.