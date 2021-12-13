Russia explosion: Teen detonates device at Orthodox convent school
A Russian teenager has detonated an explosive device at an Orthodox school near a convent outside Moscow, injuring a number of people.
Russia's interior ministry says an 18-year-old man, a graduate of the school in Serpukhov, tried to blow himself up. He has reportedly survived.
The ministry says a 15-year-old is among the injured. Local media say as many as 12 people are hurt.
Russia has seen a rise in attacks on schools by teenagers in recent years.
Local media are reporting that the teenager who set off the explosives had survived and was in a critical condition in hospital. He has not been named.
Russian's Interfax news agency cited a source as saying the teen's animosity towards teachers and students at the school may have motivated the attack.
Another source told Tass news agency the former high school student was planning an attack during morning prayers, but his explosive device went off at the entrance to the monastery.
Prosecutors in the Moscow region have opened an attempted murder investigation - but the motive for the attack is yet to be officially confirmed.
The prosecutors posted a video from the scene showing police and ambulances outside the convent.
The governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyev, did not specify how many students were injured but said none were in a life-threatening condition.
In a Telegram post, he said "all services reacted on time" and "doctors helped injured children".
The Vvedensky Vladychniy Monastery in Serpukhov was founded in 1360. Children between seven and 16 are taught at the school, about 100km (60 miles) south of Moscow.
The Russian Orthodox Church has promised to help the victims. The church has risen in status under President Vladimir Putin, a practising Orthodox Christian.
Incidents at religious facilities are rare in Russia, but the country has seen a rise in teenage attacks on schools in recent years.
In September, a student killed six people and wounded dozens on a university campus in the Urals city of Perm.
In May, a 19-year-old opened fire in his old school in the central city of Kazan, killing nine people.