Zelensky: Ukraine's leader who swapped TV stardom for presidency
When Volodymyr Zelensky first appeared on TV screens as Ukraine's president, he did so as an actor in a popular comedy series.
He played a humble history teacher who became president by fluke after a video of his foul-mouthed rant against corruption went viral online.
It was a fairy-tale story that captured the imagination of Ukrainians disillusioned with politics. Then, in a surreal turn of events, life started imitating art.
In April 2019, Mr Zelensky was elected president of Ukraine, this time for real.
A key campaign message was peace in the eastern area known as the Donbas, where war between Russian-backed separatists and the Ukrainian military has been raging since 2014.
Now, more than two years into his presidency, the chances of him fulfilling that campaign pledge look increasingly remote.
As Russia builds up its military forces near Ukraine's eastern borders, stoking fears of an invasion, Mr Zelensky has sharpened his rhetoric and intensified his appeals for Western support.
For a man who made his name as a comedian, the challenges facing his presidency could not be more serious.
A comic calling
His path to the presidency was not a conventional one.
Born in the central city of Kryvyi Rih to Jewish parents, Volodymyr Zelensky graduated from Kyiv National Economic University with a law degree. However, it was comedy that turned out to be his calling.
As a young man, he regularly participated in a competitive team comedy show on Russian TV. In 2003, he co-founded a successful TV production company named after his comedy team, Kvartal 95.
The company produced shows for Ukraine's 1+1 network, whose controversial billionaire owner, Ihor Kolomoisky, would later back Mr Zelenskyy's presidential bid.
Until the mid-2010s, though, his career in TV and films such as Love in the Big City (2009) and Rzhevsky Versus Napoleon (2012) was his main focus.
Servant of the People
The stage for Mr Zelensky's unlikely political rise was set by the turbulent events of 2014, when Ukraine's pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych was ousted after months of protests. Russia then seized Crimea from Ukraine and backed separatists who took control of large areas of the east, prompting war with the Ukrainian military which continues to this day.
A year later, in October 2015, Servant of the People premiered on 1+1. The satirical series cast Mr Zelensky as an accidental president and inspired the founding of a political party with the same name.
With the party's backing, Mr Zelensky turned fantasy into reality by declaring his candidacy for the presidential election in 2019.
He took on incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, who sought to portray Mr Zelensky as a political novice. But Mr Zelensky wrongfooted Mr Poroshenko by framing his lack of political experience as an asset.
His outsider persona resonated with voters and Mr Zelensky was ultimately elected by a landslide with 73.2% of the vote and sworn in as Ukraine's sixth president on 20 May, 2019.
Deadlock in Donbas
Mr Zelensky came to power promising to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has left more than 14,000 people dead. At first, he tried to do so through compromise.
There were talks with Russia, prisoner exchanges and moves towards implementing parts of a peace process, known as the Minsk agreements.
But President Vladimir Putin's decision to give Russian passports to people living in occupied parts of eastern Ukraine forced Mr Zelensky to respond robustly and soured the mood of conciliation.
A full ceasefire came into effect on 27 July 2020, but only lasted 29 days and sporadic fighting has claimed further lives.
Mr Zelensky has since struggled to salvage a deadlocked peace process and he has struck a more assertive tone in his push for Ukrainian membership of the European Union and the Nato military alliance.
Those overtures have angered Russia, which has pushed its forces closer to the Ukrainian border and demanded guarantees that Ukraine never joins Nato.
Show business who's boss
A battle of a different kind has proved equally intractable.
Mr Zelensky was elected on a promise to curb the extensive political and economic influence of Ukraine's super-rich oligarchs.
Critics were sceptical given his links to Mr Kolomoisky, whose wide-ranging business interests included a media empire that endorsed Mr Zelenksy's election campaign.
But since early 2021, Mr Zelensky has attempted to step up his commitment to "deoligarchisation".
His government targeted some of Ukraine's most prominent oligarchs, including pro-Russia opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk, who was placed under house arrest on charges of crimes including treason which he condemned as "political repression".
Then came legislation that legally defined oligarchs and subjected them to restrictions, including a ban on financing political parties.
The law was necessary "to dismantle the oligarchic system", Mr Zelensky said.
Still, to some analysts, Mr Zelensky's anti-corruption measures were mostly cosmetic and primarily designed to curry favour with the administration of US President Joe Biden, a crucial bulwark against Russia.
No quid pro quo
To guarantee Mr Biden's support, Mr Zelensky has had awkward moments.
In July 2019, Republican President Donald Trump asked Mr Zelensky for "a favour" during a phone call. Mr Trump wanted Mr Zelensky to investigate corruption allegations against Mr Biden, then a Democratic favourite to win the election.
In exchange, Mr Zelensky would get a trip to Washington and military aid.
When details of the call became widely known, courtesy of a whistleblower, Mr Trump was accused of illegally pressuring Ukraine's leader to dig up damaging information on a political rival.
Mr Trump was adamant he had done nothing wrong, while Mr Zelensky denied any quid pro quo, but Democratic politicians begged to differ. They impeached Mr Trump, who was later cleared in a political trial.
If the saga was embarrassing, neither Mr Zelensky nor Mr Biden showed their unease during a meeting at the White House in September 2021.
Pandora's box
Mr Zelensky hasn't been untouched by scandal either.
In October 2021 he was named in the Pandora Papers, a mass leak of documents that exposed the hidden wealth of the world's rich and powerful.
The papers revealed that Mr Zelensky and his close circle were the beneficiaries of a network of offshore companies.
But Mr Zelensky said he saw no new details in the papers and denied that either he or anyone from his company, Kvartal 95, was involved in money laundering.