Coronavirus: Irish cabinet to discuss early pub closing
- Published
The Irish cabinet is to meet on Friday to discuss proposals to close pubs and restaurants at 17:00 from Monday.
The recommendation was made by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) in response to the Covid-19 Omicron variant.
It also said sport and theatre events should have a 50% capacity.
Tanaiste (deputy prime minister) Leo Varadkar said this week more restrictions would be introduced if it was "the right thing to do".
The NPHET recommendations have urged a reduction in the numbers allowed to attend both indoor and outdoor events, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported.
Close contacts of a confirmed case of the virus are also being advised to restrict their movements unless they have received a booster vaccine, it added.
Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, said there was huge anger across the hospitality sector at the proposals.
Huge anger across the Hospitality regarding NPHETs request to close at 5pm— Adrian Cummins 🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@adriancummins) December 17, 2021
Why wasn’t the booster campaign rolled out faster.
Why can’t those with boosters enter Hospitality premises using COVID pass if Gov approve 5pm curfew
Where is the plan to keep Hospitality open viably
Mr Cummins questioned if there was a plan "to keep hospitality open viably".
The Vintners' Federation of Ireland said the proposal would be "devastating" if introduced.
'All hands on deck'
The public health body suggested its report was based on its "exceptional" concern around the impact of Omicron, which officials believe is highly transmissible.
Earlier this month, the Irish government introduced measures expected to last until 9 January.
These included the closure of nightclubs, attendance limits on concerts and sporting fixtures and tighter restrictions on the hospitality sector.
Speaking this week, Mr Varadkar said it was "all hands on deck" to improve Ireland's booster effort and said more than 1.25m people had received theirs.
He said the Republic expected to "get close to 1.75m by Christmas and maybe 2m by the new year".
However, he said "that on its own will probably not be enough".
RTÉ reported the current restriction around allowing four households to meet inside a private home to remain in place.
On Thursday, a further 4,141 cases of coronavirus were recorded in the Republic of Ireland.
As of 15 December, 5,835 deaths in the country have been linked to coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.