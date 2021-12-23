Two men found dead in Letterkenny, County Donegal
The bodies of two men have been discovered at a house in Letterkenny, County Donegal, Gardaí (Irish police) have said.
Gardaí are currently at the scene and have said "investigations are ongoing" into the circumstances of the deaths.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ is reporting the men may have died violently.
The area has been sealed off as a crime scene and the state pathologist and the Garda Forensic and Technical Bureau have been called in, Gardaí have said.
Fine Gael councillor Jimmy Kavanagh said the community "was in complete and utter shock by the incident", describing it as an "absolute tragedy in the run up to Christmas".
Sinn Féin councillor Gerry McMonagle told BBC News NI that "his thoughts are with the families of the two people involved at this tragic time".