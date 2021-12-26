Man charged with murder of woman, 42, in County Wicklow
A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a woman in County Wicklow.
Zeinat Bashabsheh, 42, died in her home on Christmas Eve.
Bahaalddin Al Shwawra, 42, with an address at Park Na Sillogue Court in Enniskerry, in County Wicklow, appeared before a special sitting of Bray District Court on Sunday.
Garda (Irish police) Sgt Ger Brennan told the court he had arrested him just before 12:00 local time.
The accused has been remanded to Cloverhill Prison until 29 December.