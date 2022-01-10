Dublin: Michael Tormey shot dead outside home
A man in his 40s who was found shot dead at a house in west Dublin was Michael Tormey.
Gardaí (Irish police) said it happened outside Mr Tormey's home on Thomond Road, Ballyfermot, just before 05:00 local time on Sunday 9 January.
They said there was no obvious motive at this time. He had been shot multiple times.
Police said Mr Tormey had been to a pub and then to a house party before returning to his home.
He was found in the front garden of the property.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ News has reported that his killers called to his address in the early hours of Sunday morning.
RTÉ reported that "words were exchanged" before Mr Tormey was shot dead with a handgun in front of his home.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone with camera footage to come forward.