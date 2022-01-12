Covid-19: New self-isolation rules in Republic of Ireland
People in the Republic of Ireland who test positive for Covid-19 will only have to self-isolate for seven days, rather than 10.
The new rules will come into effect from Friday, after the Irish Cabinet approved the changes on Wednesday.
Close contacts who show no symptoms and are fully vaccinated no longer have to isolate for five days.
They will be advised to take regular antigen tests and wear a higher grade mask.
People who have not received a booster vaccine will have to isolate for seven days.
PCR tests will no longer be required to confirm an antigen test result for people aged four to 39 years old.
Last month, the Northern Ireland Executive agreed to reduce the isolation period from 10 to seven days if people could provide a negative lateral flow test.
The Republic of Ireland recorded 19,290 cases on Tuesday, down from 23,909 cases on Monday.
The total number of deaths related to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,952.