Woman killed on banks of canal in County Offaly
A woman has died after she was attacked on the banks of a canal in Tullamore, County Offaly.
The woman in her 20s died in the incident in Cappincur in the town at 16:00 local time on Wednesday.
A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody.
The scene has been cordoned off while Gardaí (Irish police) carry out their investigations, which are expected to last until Thursday morning.
They are appealing for anyone who was in the Cappincur area at the time of the attack to come forward.