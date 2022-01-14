Ashling Murphy: Vigils across island for murdered teacher
Vigils are to be held across the island of Ireland on Friday in memory of murdered teacher Ashling Murphy.
The 23 year old was attacked on the banks of the Grand Canal outside Tullamore, County Offaly, on Wednesday afternoon and died at the scene.
A 40-year-old man arrested over her murder has been released "and is no longer a suspect", police said.
The National Women's Council of Ireland said vigils were being planned at dozens of locations.
One of those will be held outside Dáil Éireann (Irish parliament) buildings in Dublin at 16:00 local time.
Events are also planned for Belfast and Londonderry later.
Updated:— Womenscouncilireland (@NWCI) January 13, 2022
Dublin- #VigilforAshling, 4pm, Fri @ Dáil
Galway- 6pm, tonight @ Eyre Square
Limerick- 6pm, Fri @ Arthur's Quay Park
Cork- 9.30am, Sat @ the Atlantic Pond
Belfast- 4pm, Fri @ Belfast City Hall
Derry- 4pm, Fri @ Guildhall Steps
Tullamore-4pm, Friday @ Tullamore Town Park
Ms Murphy's family have spoken of having lost "a little angel" and "our rock" in an interview with the Irish Independent newspaper.
Her father, Raymond, told the paper of his daughter's talent for music and how she had "crammed so much into her short life".
Her mother, Kathleen, added that "she was so soft and gentle".
"She was a beautiful girl, she was just the best," she said.
"We're all devastated."
On Friday morning, gardaí (Irish police) renewed their appeal for information about the murder.
Detectives have previously said they believed she was killed by one man who acted alone.
A team of more than 50 officers has been assigned to the murder investigation and an incident room has been set up in Tullamore.
"No stone will be left unturned in bringing the perpetrator of this crime to justice," said Supt Eamonn Curley on Thursday.
He said Ms Murphy sustained serious injuries "consistent with an assault".
A post-mortem examination has been carried out to determine the exact cause of her death, but gardaí said on Thursday evening that the results were not being released "for operational reasons".
Detectives have appealed for information about a Falcon Storm mountain bike.
They released a photo of the bike, which they said had "straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/green front forks".
They said they also still wanted to hear from anyone who was near the scene of the murder at Cappincur, Tullamore, on Wednesday afternoon.
Gardaí responded to the incident following a call from a member of the public at about 16:00 local time and found Ms Murphy with serious injuries.
She was given medical attention but could not be saved.
Ms Murphy worked at Durrow National School and she was also a talented musician and member of the National Folk Orchestra of Ireland.
She taught 28 pupils in the 1st class (age six to seven) at the school and had joined the staff team in March 2021.
Her principal James Hogan told Virgin Media News that the school community was "devastated and numb".
He paid tribute to her as a "fantastic, beautiful, an extraordinary sportsperson, Irish musician, choral conductor and an inspiration".
He said she was referred to as the "shining light" whose face lit up the room when she came into it and said the school was working to support staff and students.
The community in Tullamore has also paid tribute to the young teacher, while the Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin said the "entire country is devastated and shocked by the violent and barbaric killing".