Ashling Murphy: Community to gather for funeral of murdered teacher
- Published
The funeral of murdered primary school teacher Ashling Murphy will take place in County Offaly in the Republic of Ireland later.
The 23 year old was attacked and killed on the banks of the Grand Canal outside Tullamore on Wednesday afternoon.
Thousands have attended vigils in her memory across the island of Ireland and further afield.
Her funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 local time at St Brigid's Church, Mountbolus.
Ms Murphy's parents, Raymond and Kathleen, her sister Amy, brother Cathal and boyfriend Ryan, will be among the chief mourners.
Irish President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin and Justice Minister Helen McEntee will also attend.
Parish priest Fr Michael Meade will be the chief celebrant. It will also be live streamed.
Ms Murphy was a former pupil of Sacred Heart School in Tullamore and she taught in the nearby Durrow National School.
She was also a talented musician and very involved in the community.
'Ashling Murphy is every Irish girl'
By Jess Black, BBC News NI reporter in Tullamore
Tullamore is grieving.
The entrance to the canal walkway where Ashling Murphy's body was found is lined with an ever-growing number of flowers and candles.
Dave Plunkett walks along the towpath every day.
"We just feel grief," he said.
"Ashling Murphy is every Irish girl. Everyone feels a real connection to her.
"It just feels like nothing is going to be the same again."
The night before the funeral, Mary Givan brought fresh batteries for the fairy lights and cleared the spent tea lights at the makeshift memorial.
"This is a mother's fear now," she said. "If you let your daughters out, they can't go out on their own. We can't either.
"To keep the light burning for her, that's all we can do."
On Monday, Fr Meade said his message to mourners would be about courage.
"Don't be afraid to speak up, and do not be afraid to continue as we are called to live, showing respect for all people," he said.
"Everybody [in the local community] speaks with shock and horror but they are coping well together.
"There is a great community spirit here and it is a real example of how we are called to live, to care for each other as best we can, and that has been given physical evidence."
Ms Murphy's killing has sparked calls for more to be done to tackle domestic, sexual and gender-based violence towards women.
Ireland's National Women's Council has said this must be a "watershed moment in ending men's violence against women".
Ireland's Justice Minister Helen McEntee said she intended to publish a new national strategy on domestic, sexual and gender-based violence at the start of March.
Teachers' unions in the Republic of Ireland have urged schools and colleges to join in a tribute to Ms Murphy at 11:00.
Officers investigating the murder have renewed their appeal for information and say "significant progress" is being made.