Ashling Murphy killing: Irish police arrest man
- Published
A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of primary school teacher Ashling Murphy.
The 23-year-old was found dead along the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, County Offaly, last Wednesday.
Broadcaster RTE said he was being held at Tullamore Garda Station.
On Monday officers investigating her death renewed their appeal for information and said "significant progress" was being made.
Hundreds of mourners attended an emotional funeral service Mass at St Brigid's Church in Mount Bolus on Tuesday.