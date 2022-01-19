Jozef Puska, 31, charged with murder of Ashling Murphy
- Published
A man has appeared at a special court in the Republic of Ireland charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy.
He is Jozef Puska, 31, with an address in Lynally Grove, Tullamore.
Mr Puska was heckled as he was taken from a Garda car to a special sitting of Tullamore District Court on Wednesday evening.
The 23-year-old teacher was attacked while exercising beside a canal in Tullamore, County Offaly, just before 16:00 local time last Wednesday.
In court, a detective sergeant gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution.
The court heard that when the charge was put to the defendant, he replied "no".
His defence solicitor applied for free legal aid and for the services of an interpreter going forward.
He said Mr Puska was a Slovakian national who was on €200 (£166) a week.
Judge Catherine Staines remanded Mr Puska in custody to appear again at Clover Hill District Court on 26 January.
A second man in his 30s who was arrested earlier on Wednesday has been released without charge.
Gardaí (Irish police) say a file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.