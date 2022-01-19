Covid-19: Public healthcare staff in Ireland to get tax-free payment
- Published
Healthcare staff in the Republic of Ireland who worked on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic are set to receive a one-off tax free payment of €1,000 (£832).
It follows a decision by the Irish cabinet on Wednesday.
An extra public holiday and national commemorative event, in remembrance of those who lost their lives due to the pandemic, will also take place.
The public holiday is expected to be 18 March.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports that the commemoration event is likely to be held on Sunday 20 March.
It adds that public healthcare staff who worked in a clinical setting, including hospital porters, cleaners and ambulance workers will be entitled to the bonus.
Student nurses who did placements in hospitals and healthcare settings, as well as army personnel who were deployed to Health Service Executive testing and vaccination centres, are also expected to benefit.
Healthcare workers who are privately employed will not be included in the scheme, with the exception of staff in private nursing homes and hospices.
It is reported that the bonus scheme will cost more than €100m (£83.2m), and Irish Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that "hopefully" the payments would be made before summer.
'Hard work and dedication'
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin said that private healthcare workers who were "contracted by the HSE (Health Service Executive)" and worked on the frontline are entitled to the payment.
He said this was his "understanding", "subject to further clarification".
It is understood the payment will not be made to healthcare employees who worked from home, but will be directed towards those who worked on site, in a clinical setting.
Irish Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said the government appreciated that many workers went beyond their normal duties during the pandemic, but singling out healthcare was the most fair approach.
He said private employers, particularly in the retail sector, had provided financial recognition to their staff.
Mr Donnelly said there would be frustration felt by many workers who are not eligible.
"If this was a payment recognising hard work and dedication, a lot more people would be getting it," he added.
Tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) Leo Varadkar said all workers would benefit from an additional public holiday which will take place on 18 March.