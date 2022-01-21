Coronavirus: Irish ministers to consider lifting restrictions
Irish government ministers will meet later to consider the possible lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.
It is understood the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) supports ending most of the health measures put in place to stem the spread of the Omicron variant.
Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the government would consider Nphet's recommendations on Friday.
Mr Donohoe said a decision would then be made on any easing of restrictions.
The minister told Irish broadcaster RTÉ that it was "reasonable to assume" we would be able to exit current regulations "at a quicker pace".
He said government had always been guided by public health advice and looked to "get the balance right" between the needs of society and the economy and public health, and that was what it would continue to do.
It comes as new rules on self-isolation and table service in pubs and restaurants in Northern Ireland will come into force throughout Friday.
Tighter restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the Omicron variant came into force in the Republic of Ireland last month.
'Earlier lifting of restrictions'
Currently, hospitality and cultural venues including pubs, restaurants, cinemas and theatres must close by 20:00.
On Thursday, Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin said the current 20:00 closing time for the hospitality sector was in place until the end of the month, but that he thought people could "look forward to an earlier lifting of restrictions".
However, he said there were some elements of coronavirus measures that may be kept, adding that there "could be another chapter and we need to be vigilant and mindful of that".
Mr Martin said mask wearing would be an important feature and he thought that public health advice would maintain that.