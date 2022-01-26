Farmers in Cavan and Monaghan protest over Lidl chicken promotion
- Published
A protest from poultry farmers has been taking place outside Lidl supermarkets in counties Cavan and Monaghan in the Republic of Ireland.
The protest, which continued overnight, has been over a promotion on large chickens.
The promotion began on 13 January and runs until Wednesday and has seen the price of a large chicken reduced from €4.29 to €3.49.
Poultry farmers said current prices for eggs and chickens are unsustainable.
Irish Farmers Association (IFA) Poultry Committee chairman, Andy Boylan, said the move by Lidl "is the kind of kamikaze behaviour by retailers that has to be outlawed".
"Some retailers have recognised the very severe income difficulties at the moment and they have increased the price of chicken on the shelf," he said.
"Yet Lidl has pulled the price, which shows the complete disregard they have for producers."
Lidl has said it, not the supplier, bears the cost on in-store promotions.
Mr Boylan said the IFA would not "stand idly by" and that it intended to "highlight the absolute necessity for our costs to be recovered from the food chain immediately".
"We produce top quality, Bord Bia QA produce, at prices which are not sustainable," he said.
Last month, poultry farmers protested outside the five main supermarket retailers in the Republic of Ireland.
Mr Boylan said that prior to that protest, they had sent letters highlighting their concerns to each of the five retailers, but at that stage had not received a response.
He said some retailers had since recognised the income difficulties of poultry farmers and had increased the price of chicken.
Mr Boylan said the IFA's President Tim Cullinan was expected to meet with Lidl next week to discuss the issue.
"We are not asking for a lot of money, we are just looking for cost recovery for the farmers," he said.
The vice-chairman of the IFA's Poultry Committee, Brendan Soden, said that feed costs had increased by 36% on last year.
"The EU average price for eggs has increased by 13.2% in the past year," he said.
"However, Ireland is one of only two member states where the price has actually decreased in the past 12 months with a drop of 8.4% in Irish egg prices."
In a statement Lidl said that it bears the costs of all promotional items and the supplier receives the contracted price.
"Like all retailers Lidl operates weekly promotional specials under our 'Super Savers' range," it added.
"Lidl is always open to engagement and communication with all stakeholders.
"For legal reasons we cannot disclose prices paid to suppliers to any third party but would welcome any independent reviews, as in the case of beef last year."