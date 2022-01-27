Carlow: Man charged after dead body brought to post office
A 40-year-old man has been charged after the body of a dead man was brought to a post office in the Republic of Ireland last Friday.
Irish police had investigated claims that the man's body was taken to the building in County Carlow in an attempt to collect his pension money.
Declan Haughney, with an address at Pollerton Road, Carlow town, was charged with two counts of deception.
A second man has been released without charge.
Gardaí (Irish police) had said it was examining the circumstances surrounding what it described as the "unexplained death of an elderly male".
Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported the defendant made no reply to the charges at Carlow court and there was no application for bail.
He was remanded in custody to appear again next Wednesday.