New An Garda Síochána uniform introduced
A new An Garda Síochána (Irish police) uniform has been introduced, swapping the shirt and tie for polo shirts and a two tone jacket.
Gardaí (officers) will continue to wear a traditional peaked cap.
It is only the third time in a century the garda uniform has changed.
Earlier in February the Police Service of Northern Ireland unveiled a new uniform "more suited to the modern world", also swapping the shirt and tie for sports-style tops.
The overhaul to the garda uniform will be rolled out in the coming weeks and consists of a two tone soft shell jacket, two tone waterproof jacket, polo shirt, trousers and "practical base layers".
It will be worn by the ranks of garda, sergeant and inspector.
The uniform for more senior officers has not changed.
An Garda Síochána said it was the first time the uniform, other than the cap, would feature the garda crest.