EU leaders attempt to dodge Putin's divide and rule tactics

Normally EU countries are divided over Russia. Poland and other former communist countries in Eastern and central Europe tend to want to be tough on Moscow, which they constantly view as a potential security threat. They see the UK as being of the same mind, and openly still mourn the UK's departure from the EU because of this. Italy, France and Germany have often been accused by fellow EU members as being too "soft" in their dealings with Moscow; too keen on schmoozing President Putin, hungry for Russian business and, especially in the case of Germany, which has all but phased out nuclear power - Russian gas.