How suicide became the hidden toll of the war in Ukraine

In the centre of Kyiv, along one wall that borders Father Dmitriev's church, there are portraits of most of the Ukrainian combat dead, which number about 14,000 according to government figures. Missing from the wall are the men and women, active troops and veterans, who killed themselves. Father Dmitriev would like their portraits to be there too, but even though the wall was his idea, it was simply not possible. "We could not take on that fight," he said.