Limerick crash: Boy, 12, dies as car he was driving collides with lorry
By Shane Harrison
BBC News Dublin Correspondent
- Published
A 12-year-old boy has died after a road crash in the Republic of Ireland in which it is believed he was driving his parents' car.
The car collided with a lorry near the village of Adare, County Limerick, just before 02:00 local time on Friday.
The boy, whose parents are understood to be Polish, was the car's only occupant.
The lorry driver, a man in his 40s, was not injured but is said to be in a state of shock.
Gardaí (Irish police) have cordoned off the scene, on the N21 at Rineroe, for forensic examination.
They have appealing for witnesses to come forward.