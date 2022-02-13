Russia-Ukraine crisis: About 50 Irish citizens register with embassy
About 50 Irish citizens have registered with their embassy in Kiev after they were advised by their government to leave Ukraine, the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs has said.
Others have indicated their intention to travel there for medical treatment.
The Irish parents of 14 babies due to be born to surrogates in Ukraine are currently considering their options, broadcaster RTÉ reports.
It comes amid warnings that an invasion by Russia could be imminent.
Moscow has amassed an estimated 100,000 troops along Ukraine's border but denies any intent to invade.
In a tweet, Simon Coveney said the Irish government is working with EU partners and will keep people updated.
The minister of foreign affairs said that he had spoken to the Republic of Ireland's ambassador in Ukraine on Saturday night and her "small but effective team" remains in the country where it is supporting Irish citizens.
Advice to Irish citizens is leave Ukraine.
On Saturday, Mr Coveney's department told its citizens in the country that they should "leave immediately by commercial means".
Hours before, the UK government advised British nationals to leave and the US warned that Russia could invade Ukraine "at any time" and American citizens should leave immediately.