Storm Eunice: Schools in seven counties of Ireland to close
- Published
Schools and colleges in seven counties in the Republic of Ireland are set to be closed on Friday, due to Storm Eunice.
It is understood schools and colleges in Cork, Kerry, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal and Roscommon will be closed.
Met Éireann, the Irish national weather service, has issued a Red storm warning for Cork and Kerry, with gusts of more than 130km/h forecast.
That will be in place between 03:00 local time and 08:00 on Friday.
It means there will be a danger to life, potential for significant debris and damage, and hazardous driving conditions.
Met Éireann issued an Orange Storm warning for a number of other counties.