Leon Reid: Olympic sprinter sentenced on flat cocaine charges
- Published
A sprinter who represented Ireland in the Olympics has been given a suspended sentence for allowing his flat to be used to produce crack cocaine.
Leon Reid, 27, of Longmead Terrace in Bath, was sentenced to 21 months, suspended for 18 months, and 220 hours unpaid work by a judge at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.
Reid represented Ireland in the 200m at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
He also won a bronze medal for Northern Ireland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Reid was convicted of allowing his flat in Bath to be used to produce cocaine and for receiving payment, which text messages showed amounted to £500 a month.
He was found not guilty of concealing criminal property and of three firearms offences, which all related to items seized from his flat.
Reid won European Championship medals at under-20 and under-23 level for Great Britain but switched international eligibility to Ireland in 2018.
Three other men convicted over the 2020 drugs operation were given jail terms.
They included 30-year-old Romaine Hyman, previously of Portland Place, Bath, who was found guilty of 18 offences and sentenced to 26 years in prison.